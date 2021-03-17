Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Kevin Conn SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

As SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Mr. Conn is responsible for leading the strategic development and execution of the investor relations program including serving as the primary investor contact, overseeing investor communications and supporting other strategic initiatives of the Company.

"Kevin's extensive background in equity research, strategy practice and relationship management at various institutional investors will enhance our investor relations function and build deeper relationships with our shareholders," stated Nitin Mhatre, CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Berkshire Bank. "His talents are well suited to assist in driving Berkshire's transformational strategic plan to enhance stakeholder value."

Before joining Berkshire, Conn also held roles at MFS Investment Management in Boston, MA where he ran several financial industry portfolios, Sanford Bernstein in New York, Gemini Consulting in Cambridge, MA and JP Morgan in New York. He has years of experience in equity research, advising on strategy and investor communications.

"I am thrilled to join a community bank with a deep commitment to its values, communities, employees and shareholders," said Conn. "Berkshire Bank is making great strides in the market and we will be able to demonstrate that a purpose-driven community-dedicated bank creates significant value for all its stakeholders."

Conn has a BA in Economics from Haverford College and an MBA from Stanford University. He resides in Newton, MA with his family. A long-time supporter of Cradles to Crayons in Boston, MA he is a former member of their Family Advisory Council.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank , a community bank committed to purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 124 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.8 billion in assets.

