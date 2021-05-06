Berlin Packaging continues its expansion in the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Raepak Limited

MILAN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Raepak Limited, a leading supplier of plastic packaging for the cosmetics and personal care end-markets.

Based in Norwich, England, Raepak offers a wide variety of pumps, sprayers, dispensers, airless bottles, tubes, roll-on bottles, and other packaging containers and closures for the beauty industry. Raepak has a wealth of innovation and design experience to complement its product offering, which includes a range of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging.

"The acquisition of Raepak will enable Berlin Packaging to further extend its offering in the cosmetics and personal care sectors," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe. "Raepak has strong customer and supplier relationships and deep experience in the UK beauty sector, which will create significant business opportunities for our group."

"Raepak has experienced incredible growth over the last several years," said Andrew Paterson, Managing Director of Raepak. "We are thrilled to be joining Berlin Packaging and believe strongly this will benefit our employees, customers, and suppliers."

"All 14 companies that Berlin Packaging has acquired in Europe and the UK since 2016 add strategic value to our enterprise with their product, geographic, and end-use market expertise," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Raepak is no exception, given the breadth of their plastic offering, sustainability and design experience, and knowledge of the beauty and personal care sectors in the United Kingdom."

All Raepak employees and locations will be retained.

