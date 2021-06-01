Berlin Packaging Leads the Pack with 14 Package of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, received 14 medals from the 2021 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) packaging competition, the most given to a single supplier. The NACD Awards celebrate the year's most innovative packaging solutions. Including these latest victories, Berlin Packaging has now amassed over 90 NACD medals in nine years.

Winning two gold, eight silver, and four bronze awards, Berlin Packaging demonstrated innovation and excellence in nine categories, including Beverage, Spirits, Household, Personal Care, Chemical, Best Use of Custom Packaging, and Best Use of Stock Components, with top honors taken home for Food and Pharmaceutical/Nutraceutical packaging.

The awards highlight Berlin Packaging's commitment to world-class design, with over half attributed to the company's in-house design agency, Studio One Eleven. The Studio offers custom structural package design and branding services at no charge in exchange for packaging supply opportunities. "While our clients' success in the marketplace remains our primary goal, the respect of our industry peers is always appreciated. I'd like to thank the NACD for recognizing the Studio's talented team of branding strategists, designers, and engineers for their amazing work," said Scott Jost, Vice President of Innovation and Design at Studio One Eleven. "Studio One Eleven is just one of many things that sets Berlin Packaging apart, and we're proud of the work we did this year to deliver best-in-class custom solutions for all our customers."

Some of this year's winning projects include:

Fid Street Gin – Dual-Award Recipient, Custom Packaging and Spirits Beverage Packaging

To make this Hawaiian brand mainstream on the mainland, Studio One Eleven's structural designers evoked a sense of the islands with a one-of-a-kind bottle. The custom tinted turquoise glass suggests cool refreshment while alluding to the sea with a hammered, rippled texture. The Studio's industrial design experts helped Fid Street navigate treacherous waters, overseeing the complex manufacturing processes needed to achieve the perfect custom color and texture.

Food God Truffle Ketchup – Dual-Award Recipient, Stock Components and Food Packaging

Breaking into the culinary space is no easy feat, especially when it comes to classic condiments. To get noticed by both retailers and consumers, Berlin Packaging sourced the perfect stock container, a 250ml bottle with 43mm lug neck finish and metal lug cap. The design evokes a bit of nostalgia with its classic ketchup bottle silhouette, while a hexagonal shape, bold red spray-on color, and custom screen printing give it an elegant, gourmet feel.

Pravana Pure Light – Personal Care

Traditional hair color powders come in large, bulky tubs that can be hard to store and even harder to handle. They typically include a scoop that can get buried at the bottom, creating an unpleasant, wasteful mess. Studio One Eleven's design team created a unique, sleek package that utilizes an easy-to-grip bottle with simplified pour-and-measure dispensing that saves both time and space.

Other Berlin Packaging winners are:

Ricca Hand Sanitizer – Chemical

Super Microbe – Chemical

Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee – Beverage, Non-Spirits

Heaven's Door Bootleg – Beverage, Spirits

Blanton's Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, - Food

Agriston Olive Oil – Food

Live Clean Shampoo – Personal Care

BJ's Raw Pet Food – Pet & Vet

CloSYS – Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

"We are proud of yet another strong showing at this year's NACD awards," said Rick Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of Berlin Packaging. "To be recognized for our creativity, innovation, and dedication to finding the best solutions for our customers is the ultimate reward. Our goal is to help businesses grow their bottom lines and deliver customer thrill, not only through our packaging solutions, but with all of our world-class services, including supply chain management, warehousing and distribution, and quality control."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only global Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies packaging solutions for large and small customers across a broad range of products, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Media Contact: Julie Saltzman, [email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Packaging