Berlin Packaging Releases Market Trends Report for Personal Care Packaging
Report highlights influential industry insights
May 04, 2021, 06:00 ET
CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, has released a market trend report for personal care packaging.
The five-page report provides insight into the current trends that are driving packaging innovation and consumer purchasing patterns within the personal care industry, including a focus on health and hygiene and use of sustainable materials.
Berlin Packaging market trends reports are released monthly and will cover topics like beverages, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, pet and vet, spirits, wine, beer, cannabis/CBD, and condiments, dressings, and sauces.
Berlin Packaging's market trends report for personal care packaging is available here https://www.berlinpackaging.com/trends-in-personal-care-packaging/?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210430-PersonalCareTrends&utm_content=landingpage
About Berlin Packaging
Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.
See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.
