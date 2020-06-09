Berlin Packaging Supports U.S. International Trade Commission Decision to not Impose Countervailing Duties on Glass Manufactured in China

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest rigid packaging supplier, supports today's negative determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding the subsidization of Chinese manufactured glass. As a result of the Commission's ruling, no countervailing duty will be imposed on imports of certain glass containers manufactured in China and duties previously calculated by the Department of Commerce will be removed.

"We are extremely gratified by this decision, as it benefits not only our customers, but their customers, the consumer," said Mark Lobring, Vice President of Supply Chain at Berlin Packaging. "As the leading global supplier of rigid packaging, we continue to advocate for fair and open supply chains, so our customers can benefit from the strong relationships we have with our 900+ manufacturing partners on four continents."

With far-reaching and extensive sourcing, a global team of 1,500+ packaging professionals, and thousands of glass packaging customers across a variety of industries including beverage, food, spirits, wine and more, Berlin Packaging has advocated against the imposition of antidumping tariffs and countervailing duties in regards to Chinese manufactured glass.

The original petition was filed in September 2019 by the American Glass Packaging Coalition. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued antidumping and countervailing duties on imported Chinese glass because of an investigation spurred by this petition, but the ITC's findings nullify those duties. The parallel antidumping investigation is still pending and will be decided in October 2020.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only global Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies packaging solutions for large and small customers across a broad range of products, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

CONTACT: Julie Saltzman, [email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Packaging