Berlin School of Business and Innovation Officially Launches with Opening Event in Berlin

BERLIN, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- The school aims to create local employment in higher education, working with academic and business partners to provide far-reaching opportunities for students

- Royal Patronage announced to help guide the future direction of BSBI art programmes

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) officially opened on Tuesday 6 November in Berlin. The ceremonial event celebrated the first achievements of the young institution, as well as announcing future developments.

BSBI launched earlier in 2018 with bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration; tourism, hospitality and events management; marketing; finance, fashion retail and luxury management. The school welcomed its second intake in October, reaching over a 100 new students coming from India, Mexico, Pakistan, Italy, Greece, Jordan, China, Azerbaijani, Lebanese, Nepal, Tadzhikistan, France; and it is currently expanding its portfolio of courses and collaborations.

The event was hosted by Alexander Zeitelhack, recently appointed Associate Dean at BSBI, who outlined the vision of the institution in his opening speech. "Our mission is to educate, train and integrate students from all over the world into the German culture and economic landscape.

"Working with international educational and commercial partners, we aim to grow our presence in the higher education sector in Germany. This will benefit our students, who will have access to many career opportunities, and support the industry in the country by generating employment."

As a testament to BSBI's commitment in opening new opportunities to students, the event saw the participation of representatives of businesses, education providers and employment sector who share the schools' values and attention for innovation. The keynote speakers included Professor Marco De Marco, Dean of Economy Faculty at International Telematic University UNINETTUNO, and Andreas Gall, Chief Innovation Officer at Red Bull Media House.

The ribbon cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the school was led by His Royal Highness Prince Paul Philippe Hohenzollern of Romania and Her Royal Highness Princess Lia of Romania, Patrons of BSBI. They were introduced alongside Her Serene Highness Princess Madeleine of Bentheim and Steinfurt, Honorary Patron of BSBI.

The school's patrons will play an instrumental role in helping the institution deliver its vision of inclusive business education. Thanks to their support, the school has launched the BSBI Patron Scholarship, a grant designed to give domestic, European and international students the opportunity to study in Berlin.

"We believe in making higher education truly accessible for everybody, and we are confident that we can create affordable programmes that deliver in quality and employment prospects for our students," said Alexander. "With this scholarship, we can offer talented individuals the unique opportunity to study in Germany and enjoy the learning experience we have created at BSBI."

Berlin School of Business and Innovation combines traditional classroom-based teaching and blended learning. The school also works with several partners to provide students with dedicated services, learning resources outside the classroom and career opportunities.

Sagi Hartov, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of BSBI, recognised the support given to the school by these collaborations: "Our students are our main focus and we believe that we need to provide for them beyond the academic offer.

"Working with leading companies we ensure every aspect of their experience is taken care of, so that they can truly focus on their studies. Most importantly, our partners provide guest speakers, visits and internships to give our students a practical understanding of how the concepts they are learning apply to real businesses."

For more information, please visit https://berlinsbi.com/

About Berlin School of Business and Innovation

The Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is located in the heart of Berlin, on Potsdamer Strasse. The cosmopolitan Schöneberg area will provide graduates with the opportunity to be close to some of the biggest international corporations, enhancing their chances to become exceptional leaders in their chosen field.

Every course is designed with three principles in mind - Enterprise, Leadership and Success - which is why each programme focuses on improving practical business skills and understanding of the industry. Students will receive the tools and information they need for professional success, as well as support from industry focused academics who are at the top of their field. They will also benefit from extensive career support for guidance and advice.

