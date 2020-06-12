Bermuda Announces Plan to Reopen to Air Travellers Starting July 1

"There are many in our community and around the world eagerly awaiting confirmation of when the L.F. Wade International Airport will reopen to regularly scheduled commercial flights. I can now confirm that the decision has been made to resume commercial flights on July 1, 2020," said Bermuda's Minister of Tourism & Transport Zane DeSilva at a press conference yesterday, delivering the first details of Bermuda's plan to safely welcome back international air visitors. "As we work to finalise the protocols and requirements for travel to Bermuda, rest assured, we will always place the safety of our island and its people above all else."

Bermuda's reopening plan features five stages of visitors travelling to and from Bermuda including: 1) pre-departure; 2) in-flight; 3) upon arrival; 4) on-island and 5) returning home. In the coming days, Government officials are working to finalise a policy that will enable travellers who test negative 72 hours in advance and who also test negative upon arrival in Bermuda to have freedom of movement to enjoy the island's experiences, adhering to local health guidelines in place at the time of visit.

"Bermuda looks forward to welcoming visitors back to our island starting July 1. Just 21 square miles with a population of 64,000, Bermuda has always been a precious resource, set apart by its geographic location and vibrant way of life. Now more than ever, we believe travellers will value our genuine hospitality, pristine beaches and open spaces – all accessible by a two-hour, non-stop flight from several East Coast North American gateways," said Glenn Jones, Interim CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. "The Bermuda government's plan is rigorous: protecting the health of our community, while allowing visitors to experience our island safely and responsibly when they are ready to travel."

The re-opening reflects Bermuda's success in managing the impact of the pandemic, with a high volume of testing and contact tracing following lockdown and shelter-at-home measures. The island has:

the world's 12th-highest rate of testing per capita

11 consecutive days of no new cases of COVID-19 as of June 11

five currently active cases, none of which are critical

These outcomes have given Bermuda the confidence to welcome airlines and visitors back, through developing a robust screening protocol. With reopening, Bermuda offers guests an accessible, safer destination with an emphasis on wellness and responsible precautions, along with the island's well-known beauty, flavours and natural attractions.

With the resumption of cruise traffic unknown at this time, the Bermuda Tourism Authority encourages visitors yearning for Bermuda to work with their trusted travel professional for hotel and air packages or book direct with island hotels.

More information on Bermuda's reopening plan and timeline can be found at https://www.gotobermuda.com/bta/press-release/bermuda-tourism-authority-update

