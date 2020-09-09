Bernie Bazile, CAIA, Joins Callan's Real Assets Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced that Bernie Bazile, CAIA, joined the firm as a vice president in the Real Assets Consulting group today. She will focus on real assets research and due diligence of investment managers, as well as strategic planning, implementation, and performance oversight of institutional investor clients' real assets portfolios. She is based in the Summit, NJ office, and reports to both Avery Robinson and Sally Haskins, co-heads of real assets consulting.

"Bernie has years of experience in real assets, and her background and areas of expertise are complementary and additive to the team's already deep bench of professionals," said Ms. Haskins and Mr. Robinson in a joint statement. "We look forward to her perspectives and contributions."

Ms. Bazile has been dedicated to various aspects of institutional real estate investing for approximately two decades. Prior to joining Callan, she was a strategic account director and industry principal for Juniper Square, an investment software platform designed specifically for real estate investment funds. She was a capital markets consultant at 8Focus LLC, which facilitated off-market commercial real estate investments for institutional investors. She has been a vice president for Triton Pacific Capital and J.P. Morgan, focused on real estate and private fund investing, as well as an associate director for Commonfund where she advised a portfolio of endowments and foundations.

Ms. Bazile earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Tufts University and is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ® designation. She has been a FINRA registered representative, having passed the Series 7 and 63 licensing exams.

"I am excited to join an industry-leading firm like Callan that is committed to placing its clients' needs first, and applying research-driven, tailored advice to fit each client's unique circumstances," said Ms. Bazile. "Callan's Real Assets Consulting group is a collaborative and high-caliber team that embodies Callan's core values, which mirror my own."

