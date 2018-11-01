Bernie Sanders Loses It In Debate With Lawrence Zupan

COLCHESTER, Vt., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Bernie Sanders showed why he has consistently ducked and hid from debating Lawrence Zupan, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Sanders also refused Zupan's request for an additional debate. Sanders was flustered and bewildered during the entire debate, unable to answer directly most of the questions asked, according to sources. The contrasts between the two Senate candidates were on full display. Lawrence Zupan talked about how America and Vermont have achieved renowned success, how "the United States of America has fed, housed, clothed, in freedom, more people than any other country in the history of the world," while Sanders continued his Presidential campaign by talking about bringing socialism to America—a system he could not differentiate from the failure on display in Venezuela.

WATCH: Sanders defeated by Lawrence Zupan in Debate: youtu.be/xiqQkxMQ8R0

Sanders also failed to explain why he has failed the people of Vermont as their Senator, missing 37 out of 38 Senate votes while he ran unsuccessfully for President in 2016. He continues to run for President while ignoring the people of Vermont who expect him to do the job he was elected to do.

Lawrence Zupan is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate from Vermont. He will be a unifier, listening to all sides and advocating for the best ideas no matter what party they come from. He has a plan to foster competition in the health insurance industry which will deliver better healthcare than even the billionaires have now. Zupan's plan will invigorate our energy sector by getting government out of the way of innovation, and free Americans from the regressive burden of over-taxation so that they can realize their full potential. He will be a full-time Senator for the people of Vermont. The right path forward for Vermont and America is to send Lawrence Zupan to the U.S. Senate.

Media Department: Hannah Mathems

hannah@zupanforsenate.com

(802) 430-9929

SOURCE Zupan For U.S. Senate