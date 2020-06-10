Bernie Walsh Named Top-Rated Personal Injury Attorney In Bradenton, FL By Super Lawyers®

BRADENTON, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Bernard F. Walsh of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, has been honored as a top-rated personal injury attorney in Bradenton Florida during the 2020 Super Lawyers® selection.

A nation-wide attorney rating service, Super Lawyers is focused on bringing together the best lawyers from around the country with clients looking for exceptional legal representation.

Just 5% of attorneys make it through the extensive vetting process to be named a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers® chooses its members by a patented and exhaustive procedure that combines peer nominations and independent research, followed by a final peer evaluation.

Factors in the selection process include peer recognition, professional achievement, successful cases outcomes, honors and awards, community service, involvement in continuing legal education, and more. Only candidates who demonstrate exceptional achievement, outstanding ethics and legal community involvement make it to the final peer review. Just five percent of attorneys make it through the selection process to become a Super Lawyer.

Attorney Daniel Murphy of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh had this to say about the announcement, "It's great to see Bernie recognized for his years of hard work and dedication. Bernie has been a driving force for legal excellence in this firm and the Florida legal community for years. His work representing clients has set the example for all of us at the firm, and his involvement with the legal community at seminars and with the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board has shown his commitment to improving the legal community extends well past our own office to the community as a whole."

About Attorney Bernie Walsh

A managing partner of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, Bernard Walsh is an AV Rated Attorney, and has earned a Superb Rating by AVVO. Bernard Walsh is a Board Member of the Florida Justice Association, The National Trial Lawyers and the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA). Bernard Walsh is also the founder and president of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board. Bernard Walsh represents clients across southwest Florida for serious personal injury cases from his office in Bradenton, Florida.

