BerniePortal Announces Launch of Continuing HR Education Resource BernieU

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-one HR platform BerniePortal announces today the launch of BernieU, an HR training resource for HR professionals and business owners seeking career advancement and the latest updates in HR trends, regulations and best practices.

Focused on providing compelling, convenient and comprehensive HR training courses, BernieU gives small businesses another resource for on-demand HR information.

BernieU is launching with the HR PREP 2020 course, which will cover everything HR professionals and business owners need to know about preparing and planning for a successful 2020.

Future courses will cover a variety of topics relevant to HR professionals, both new to their positions and tenured, including HR operations, career advancement, recruitment, compensation, benefits and employee relations, among others.

"Our team started as a small business, and in helping other businesses streamline their HR administration with BerniePortal, we learned firsthand that staying on top of the ever-changing HR industry can be a challenge. BernieU provides a quality, dynamic resource for HR professionals to elevate their position and support their team," said Alex Tolbert, BerniePortal founder and CEO.

To learn more and sign up, visit University.BerniePortal.com.

About BerniePortal

BerniePortal is an all-in-one HR platform that saves time, cuts the paperwork and helps build better employee experiences. Founded out of healthcare advisory and software company Bernard Health, BerniePortal connects the fragmented HR ecosystem in a comprehensive all-in-one tool, allowing employers to spend less time on administration, and more time building the businesses they love. Distributed through broker partners across the country, BerniePortal provides solutions for applicant tracking, onboarding, online benefits, PTO tracking, time and attendance, integrations, compliance, performance management, and 1094-C/1095-C reporting. Learn more at www.BerniePortal.com.

Press Contact

Sarah Weinstein

Email: sarah.weinstein@bernardhealth.com

Related Images

bernieu-logo.png

BernieU Logo

Logo for BernieU with tagline

Related Links

BernieU

BerniePortal

SOURCE BerniePortal

Related Links

http://www.BerniePortal.com

