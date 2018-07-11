Bernoulli One ECG Rhythm Report Automation Showcased At Epic UGM

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Epic Users Group Meeting (UGM) Bernoulli® Health, the leader in real-time connectivity and clinical surveillance for patient safety, will demonstrate the latest features of its flagship Bernoulli One™ platform, including the seamless and automated integration of patient ECG rhythm reports into Epic's EHR application.

Bernoulli's waveform integration was most recently deployed as part of a larger medical device integration implementation at Virginia Hospital Center (VHC) in Arlington. "The integration and automation of ECG waveform reports through Bernoulli One has proven to be a huge-time saver for our nurses and physicians," said Mike Mistretta, Chief Information Officer of VHC. "The workflow enhancement speeds data entry, waveform reviews by physicians and positively impacts cost savings while supporting quality of care."

The market's most advanced real-time patient safety solution, Bernoulli One combines continuous clinical surveillance, medical device integration and real-time data analytics in a single platform, which integrates seamlessly with Epic's EHR software suite.

Bernoulli One draws actionable insights from continuous data from physiologic monitors, as well as medical devices. This means that the condition of a patient can be more accurately and holistically assessed by clinicians, regardless if they are at the bedside or working remotely.

The platform offers detailed data schemes, functional assessment and clinical support for a broad range of medical devices from every major manufacturer and uses a standard HL7 interface and the existing network infrastructure to capture, clarify and share distributed data into a variety of interfaces and EHR systems automatically. Bernoulli One's FDA Class II clearance for use in both patient monitoring and secondary alarm management alleviates alarm fatigue, ensuring that care teams are responding to actionable events.

"Many of the protocols care teams use to monitor patients, such as spot vitals checks, often miss critical signs of deterioration, resulting in costly rescues and emergency transfers to intensive care units," said Bernoulli CEO Janet Dillione. "The Bernoulli One platform fundamentally upends the inadequacies of current monitoring practices, empowering care teams to apply continuous and holistic surveillance for timely interventions and enhance clinical decision support."

Bernoulli One also offers the lowest overall cost of ownership, with a single system management controller that does not require expensive add-ons, easy plug-and-play connectivity, the highest level of patient data security and privacy, integrated clinical mobility and positive patient association.

The Epic UGM is an annual gathering of more than 20,000 healthcare leaders, including executives, directors, clinical staff and other professionals, to explore changes and trends in the healthcare landscape.

Bernoulli Health will be exhibiting at booth 119 during the Epic UGM, August 27-30, in Verona, Wisc.

The mission of Bernoulli® Health is to improve patient safety in real time. Since 1989, Bernoulli has developed solutions including the all-inclusive Bernoulli One™ platform. A single solution for continuous patient health monitoring and clinical surveillance, medical device integration, and real-time data analytics, there are no other solutions as advanced as Bernoulli One. The Bernoulli software helps save patient lives as it continuously detects deteriorating patient conditions and notifies clinicians of potential events. This results in improved patient observation and provider workflows. Bernoulli has achieved FDA Class II clearance for use in both patient monitoring and secondary alarm management. Bernoulli headquarters are in Milford, CT. For more information visit www.BernoulliHealth.com , email info@BernoulliHealth.com, or call 800-337-9936.

