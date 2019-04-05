Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of ComScore, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announced today that it is investigating whether the officers and directors of ComScore, Inc. ("ComScore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCOR) violated the federal securities laws.

ComScore is an information and analytics company that tracks audiences, consumer behavior and advertising across media platforms. On March 31, 2019, ComScore announced that its Chief Executive Officer Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter would be resigning from their positions – after having joined the Company less than one year ago.

ComScore also announced that its revenues would be below analysts' projections. Analysts had projected $106 million revenue for ComScore's first quarter of 2019. Comscore announced that its revenues for the first quarter of 2019 would be between $100 million and $104 million.

After these disclosures, ComScore's stock dropped by 28%.

