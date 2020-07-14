Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement in the Henry Schein, Inc. Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE HENRY SCHEIN, INC. SECURITIES

LITIGATION Master File No. 1:18-cv-01428-MKB-VMS CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Henry

Schein, Inc. ("Schein") during the period from March 7, 2013 through February 12, 2018,

inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").1

Please read this notice carefully. your rights will be affected by a class-action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action, City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $35,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Margo K. Brodie, either in-person at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201, Courtroom 6F, or by telephone, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and whether the releases specified and described in the Settlement Agreement dated April 30, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's motion for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses and Lead Plaintiff's motion for costs and expenses should be approved. If the hearing is held by telephone, information on how to participate will be posted at www.HSICSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of them by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Henry Schein, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173098, Milwaukee, WI 53217; 1–888-210-5486; or [email protected] Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, http:///www.HSICSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than September 2, 2020 in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion that is received no later than August 26, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement, even if you have pending or later file another lawsuit or other proceeding against the Releasees related to the claims covered by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 26, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to: In re Henry Schein, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173098, Milwaukee, WI 53217, (888) 210-45486 (toll free), HSICSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, James A. Harrod, Esq., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor, New York, NY 10020, (800) 380-8496, [email protected]

Dated: June 8, 2020

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.HSICSecuritiesLitigation.com .

SOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP