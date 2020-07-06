Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action on Behalf of Purchasers of Symantec Corporation Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA





SEB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

AB, individually and on behalf of all others

similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION and

GREGORY S. CLARK, Defendants

Case No. 3:18-cv-02902-WHA







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly-traded common stock of Symantec Corporation ("Symantec") during the period from May 11, 2017, to August 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above.

In the Action, Lead Plaintiff alleges that Defendants Symantec Corporation (now known as NortonLifeLock Inc.) and Gregory S. Clark defrauded shareholders by manipulating Symantec's financial reports to create the illusion of stronger-than-actual financial performance and outlook for fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and that Defendant Clark engaged in insider trading by selling shares of Symantec common stock during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information in violation of federal securities laws. Defendants deny all of Lead Plaintiff's allegations, and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery. Trial in this Action is currently scheduled for June 14, 2021.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential Class Members. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.SymantecSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Symantec Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173106

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-800-949-0206



Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Jeremy P. Robinson, Esq.

Rebecca E. Boon, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Symantec common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than August 25, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Northern District of California

DATED: July 6, 2020

