Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Pendency of a Class Action Involving Persons and Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired SunEdison, Inc. Common Stock and/or Preferred Stock

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

In re: SunEdison, Inc. Securities Litigation This Document Relates To: Horowitz et al. v. SunEdison, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:16-cv-07917-PKC Civil Action No. 1:16-md-2742-PKC



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: (1) all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SunEdison, Inc. ("SunEdison") common stock between September 2, 2015 and April 4, 2016, and were damaged thereby (the "Exchange Act Subclass"); and





(2) all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SunEdison preferred stock between August 18, 2015 and November 9, 2015, inclusive, pursuant or traceable to the registered public offering on or about August 18, 2015, and were damaged thereby (the "Securities Act Subclass," and together with the Exchange Act Subclass, the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court") that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class consisting of two distinct subclasses, as defined above, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice"). Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known potential members of the Class ("Class Members"). If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.SunEdisonSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Administrator by toll-free phone at 1‑866-887-2962, by email at info@SunEdisonSecuritiesLitigation.com, or in writing at:

In re SunEdison, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Analytics Consulting

P.O. Box 2007

Chanhassen, MN 55317-2007

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representative of Class Counsel:

Adam Hollander, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in SunEdison common stock and SunEdison preferred stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class or one of the subclasses, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action as pertains to the Class or the subclass from which you choose to be excluded; however, you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class or the subclass from which you request exclusion. Please note, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Class or one of the subclasses, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose and your claims could be dismissed. To exclude yourself from the Class or one of the subclasses, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than June 17, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class or one of the subclasses will be allowed in the event there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Southern District of New York

