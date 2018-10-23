Beroe Opens New Technology Center in Research Triangle Region

RALEIGH, North Carolina, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Beroe Inc, a premium Procurement Intelligence service provider, has opened its new technology hub in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, which is home to some of the fastest growing companies in the world.

The procurement function is on the verge of major technological transformation, which comes with its own process as well as operational challenges.

Besides providing insightful market intelligence to procurement professionals across the globe, Beroe now focusses on creating technology solutions for a number of process inefficiencies that hinders the smooth functioning of purchasing function, leading to, at times, sub-optimal business outcome.

Research conducted at Beroe's technology and innovation hub in Raleigh will focus on automating and optimizing processes for the company's customers while providing them with fresh business opportunities.

Products developed in Raleigh include Beroe LiVE X -- an upgraded version of the current Beroe LiVE product -- which will offer real-time market information, category intelligence, price forecast, supplier intelligence, supplier compliance and risk ratings - all in a user-friendly dashboard format.

"The Research Triangle region offers an enabling environment for innovation, research and a culture of collaboration. The region's resources will help us to create next-gen solutions that will help our customers overcome thorny operational challenges," said Supriyo Mukhopadhyay, Beroe's Head of Technology and U.S. operations.

Beroe leverages its on-demand procurement intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE, to craft content which is more relevant and contextual for the procurement teams.

"Our new innovation hub at the North Carolina State University will further strengthen our tech capabilities to deliver advantage to procurement," said Anand Narayanan, Beroe's Head of Marketing and Human Resources.

Beroe LiVE is world's largest procurement-only community; procurement professionals from 9,000+ companies contribute to, and obtain, market intelligence, supplier reviews and supplier risk to help them take smarter decisions based on smarter insights. Beroe LiVE provides:

Accurate and unbiased ratings on 25,000+ Suppliers

Market Intelligence on 260+ categories

Access to 800+ pieces of thought leadership

Procurement-only community for peer networking

About Beroe

Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of businesses across the globe. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

