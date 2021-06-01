Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) Hires Leslie Rohrbacker as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) announced that top corporate immigration executive Leslie Rohrbacker will join the firm as Chief Operating Officer on June 14. Rohrbacker departs Fragomen where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief People Officer for the past eight years.

As the immigration industry reboots after a year of COVID and a worldwide freeze on movement, this major talent acquisition demonstrates that BAL is taking the lead in shaping how the industry reignites and reimagines immigration, global mobility and perfecting the art of high-touch, people-centered client services.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Leslie to BAL to build the future of immigration together," says Jeremy Fudge, the firm's Managing Partner. "Leslie brings stellar credentials and a wealth of high-level cross-vertical experience to our already thriving culture. We're excited to catapult into the next era with someone who is as forward-thinking as we are."

Rohrbacker has diverse skills and a proven track record as a practicing attorney, head of Human Resources and executive leader. She began her career as a litigator, chalking up successful wins in court for more than a decade, before her passion for professional development and leadership training prompted her transition to in-house roles in Human Resources Management.

"Human capital is the most valuable resource in today's global economy," says BAL Partner Frieda Garcia. "Leslie's focus on people is strongly aligned with our core values as a firm, our commitment to diversity and empowering every individual, and our mission to make a positive difference in people's lives."

In making the move, Rohrbacker pointed to BAL's entrepreneurial spirit that she shares with the firm. She praised BAL as the leader in corporate immigration law and said she couldn't pass up the opportunity to join the team.

"While I am firmly grounded in the present, I have always kept my eye on the future," says Rohrbacker. "BAL embodies the pioneering approach that combines an elite legal practice with innovative outside-the-box thinking about new ways to serve clients and help them solve some of the biggest challenges in immigration. BAL is the future."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, The American Lawyer's Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2021 and 2020) and the National Law Journal's Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovation Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. In 2018, the firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com/.

