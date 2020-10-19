Berry Appleman & Leiden is #1 Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys by Law360

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is once again the #1 Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys on Law360's Glass Ceiling Report.

The influential annual ranking puts BAL at the top of all law firms of similar size in the country, leading its peers with 60.6% female attorneys and 42.9% female equity partners.

"We are proud not only to be #1 this year, but that year after year we have been among the best law firms for women," said Frieda Garcia, a BAL Partner. "We are leaders in gender equity and cultivating the next generation of women in the legal field."

Last year, BAL landed the #1 spot in its category as the Best Firm for Female Attorneys and was recognized as a Ceiling Smasher in 2018 for its percentage of female equity partners.

The 2020 report found that overall, the legal industry continues to lag behind other industries in hiring and promoting female attorneys. The report calls the progress of women in the law "at best, minimal," with female representation shrinking at the partner and equity partner levels.

Bucking this trend, BAL is a leader even in non-scored categories, with 28.5% female minority partners, 60.2% female non-partners, 50% female executive committee representation, and 100% female total promotions. With such incredible dynamism, it's no wonder BAL continues to win #1 awards for gender, diversity and inclusion by multiple prestigious national legal rankings. BAL is The American Lawyer's Most Diverse Law Firm in the country and the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in the Law Scorecard for two years running. For three consecutive years, Law360 has named BAL one of the nation's Best US Law Firms for Women and Minority Attorneys in its annual Diversity Snapshot.

"It is not by accident that we consistently land at the top of the rankings for female representation," said BAL Partner Carla Tarazi. "Women at BAL are supported with the tools they need to grow and thrive, and with women representing nearly half of our owners, we are decision-makers and leaders at the highest levels of the firm."

"We aren't just checking off boxes," says BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "Our firm culture is one of inclusion and empowerment, and it is why we have been so consistent in attracting and retaining female legal talent and so successful in our mission to make a positive difference in people's lives."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 (2019 and 2020). Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation.

