Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP is Top Ranked in Chambers Global Guide for Seventh Year Running

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is once again a top-ranked firm in the 2021 Chambers and Partners Global Guide. This is the seventh year in a row that Chambers has awarded BAL a place in its prestigious annual ranking.

BAL is ranked a Band 1 firm in the US business immigration category and also ranks highly for its global work. In the individual rankings, Partner Lynden Melmed is once again a Ranked Lawyer, lauded for his work leading the firm's Government Strategies team in Washington, D.C. Founding Partner David Berry, based in San Francisco, and Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge, in Dallas, are both cited as Notable Practitioners.

Chambers calls the firm an "acclaimed group of immigration specialists attracting praise for its deep experience in corporate global mobility" and notes BAL's growth and "ever-expanding US footprint." The ranking highlights BAL's broad scope of expertise from supporting immigration petitions to program management to strategic advice on compliance and government relations.

BAL's reach in over 135 countries, its alliance with Deloitte and its "innovative case management technology, proprietary Cobalt® mobile app and artificial intelligent engines" are specifically highlighted by Chambers. The ranking quotes BAL clients as well: "I'm very impressed with the team as a whole. They are all outstanding counsellors who give us practical advice. They tell us the law, the risks and common practice." Another impressed client says, "The firm stands out due to its very experienced attorneys, use of technology and pro-activeness in working through complex cases."

BAL and its leaders rank highly across all major legal publications, and have a sustained presence in the Chambers Guides. BAL Partner Rob Caballero says of the latest ranking: "It's a privilege to receive yet another recognition by Chambers as a leading firm. This honor acknowledges the firm as an elite group of legal experts, policy insiders, technologists, process engineers and immigration strategists. Each team closely integrates with the others to guide our clients through the ever-changing global immigration landscape, and that's what this ranking truly represents."

About Chambers Global

Since 1990, Chambers and Partners has published an annual guide ranking the world's best lawyers on the basis of technical expertise, business acumen, prompt delivery and value for money. A team of over 200 researchers conducts thousands of interviews worldwide to produce the rankings. Lawyers cannot buy their way into Chambers rankings; as a result, its annual directories are considered among the most accurate and reliable.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® Law Firm of the Year in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020), the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 (2019 and 2020).

BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award, won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, and placed as a 2020 Tech Titans Award finalist. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful.

Established in 1980, BAL provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. For more information, please visit: https://www.balglobal.com/.

