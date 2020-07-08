Berry Appleman & Leiden Media Advisory: As Schools Announce Online Reopenings This Fall, New Immigration Rule Will Impact Students, Schools, Corporate Training Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: International students enrolling in the fall 2020 semester in the U.S. are no longer permitted to take an online-only course load and maintain lawful status on their student visas, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced. They must leave the country unless they are able to transfer to a school that offers in-person classes. Many schools have already announced they intend to operate fully online when they reopen in the fall. What does the new guidance mean for international students? How will it impact U.S. schools and academic programs that rely on enrollment of international students who typically pay full tuition rates? Does the guidance affect companies that employ students in practical training programs?

WHO: Susan Wehrer, an Immigration Attorney and Partner at Berry Appleman & Leiden, is available to provide expert commentary on the impact of the ICE guidance on U.S. schools, foreign students and U.S. employers.

