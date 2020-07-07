Berry Appleman & Leiden Media Advisory: End Of Minor League Season Puts International Players In Legal Limbo

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Imagine baseball without Mariano Rivera, Miguel Cabrera, Yasiel Puig, or hundreds of other international stars who have come up through the ranks of minor league baseball.

For the first time in its 120-year history, minor league baseball has canceled its season, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating business uncertainty, the end of the season creates legal uncertainty for the league's many international players and future MLB stars. Minor league players from Latin America and around the world are typically in the U.S. on temporary work visas that are conditioned upon playing with a U.S. team. Now that games have been canceled, their immigration status is uncertain. Unless they are able to find an alternative visa, these players will need to return to their home countries—a loss to them individually and to American baseball.

WHO: Clifford Chin, Senior Counsel at Berry Appleman & Leiden, represents MLB teams and professional athletes on immigration matters. Cliff is available to provide expert commentary on the immigration consequences of COVID-19 and the end of the minor league baseball season for international players and the talent pipeline.

