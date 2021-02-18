Berry Aviation announces expansion into autonomous and unmanned aviation

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc., an experienced manned aircraft operator has announced the opening of a new Autonomous and Unmanned Aviation Division located in Stillwater, OK. The new research facility conducts Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) research supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) in the areas of specialized navigation, propulsion, and acoustic improvements. The new group has a strong demand signal from several customers and recently added additional engineers to support its UAS and Counter UAS activities. "This new business line merges research, engineering, and integrations expertise into Berry's more traditional aviation portfolio," said Sean Iverson, COO, Berry Aviation. "It significantly enlarges the breadth and depth of support we are able to offer our DOD customers."