Berry Aviation awarded USTRANSCOM Worldwide Airlift Services Program contract

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc., an Acorn Growth Company, was awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) as a part of the Worldwide Airlift Services Program - 135 (WASP-135).

The USTRANSCOM WASP-135 contract provides worldwide Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 135 airlift services utilizing fixed and/or rotary wing aircraft to transport Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agency personnel and cargo for domestic and international shipments. Services shall be provided for DoD and other federal government agencies. Services required include aircrew, ground personnel, supplies, ancillary support services and equipment to perform dedicated and/or ad hoc FAR Part 135 or equivalent Civil Aviation Authority airlift operations (at both military and commercial airports/airfields/landing zones). Operations could include the movement of passengers and cargo (or combination thereof), air ambulance, medical evacuation, aerial delivery, sling-load cargo operations, delivery of Class I-X supplies, U.S. Mail and/or other like services. The WASP-135 IDIQ contract has an estimated value ceiling of $5.7 billion over five years.

"Berry Aviation has a long history of working with the Department of Defense and looks forward to the opportunity to continue supporting USTRANSCOM, the warfighter, and other federal agency personnel with multi-role airlift services, along with Berry's unique specialized airlift capabilities such as Part 135 aerial delivery and night vision goggle operations." – Stanley Finch, President

Berry Aviation is one of 17 firms selected and under the contract will provide services over the next five years with an expected completion date of November 11, 2024.

About Berry Aviation, Inc.

For over 30 years Berry Aviation has served as a partner to the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and other Non-Defense agencies by providing safe, innovative, and reliable support as a prime aviation services contractor. Berry Aviation's Government Services division operates fixed and rotor wing aircraft CONUS and OCONUS to perform medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), aerial delivery to include bundle drops and military free fall or static-line personnel, Short Take-off and Landing (STOL) on unpaved and unimproved airfields in remote regions, and fixed wing night vision goggles operations to fly in remote areas with minimal aviation infrastructure. Berry Aviation fixed wing aircraft can carry a combination of passengers within multiple different configurations. Berry Aviation has a robust NAAMTA approved advanced life support program staffed by medical professionals with significant experience in the special operations community.

Berry Aviation is a company in a portfolio of Acorn Growth Companies. Berry Aviation's other areas of operations include: On Demand Cargo, Aircraft Parts distribution (Bayview Aviation), Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) for Berry Aviation's fleet of aircraft, Component Repair and Overhaul (CRO), and operates an FBO in San Marcos, TX (KHYI).

