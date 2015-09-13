Berry Sleepy/Berry Awake Boosts Marketing Expansion With Brand Icon, Kathy Ireland and the National Hot Rod Association

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Lacey CEO of Berry Sleepy/Berry Awake announces the expansion of Berry Sleepy marketing plan to include strong support from Brand Icon Kathy Ireland and the National Hot Rod Association.

Berry Sleepy/Berry Awake will appear on Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, at the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Ms. Ireland's program reaches 228 million households around the world.

Natural, Berry-Based Sleep Aids and Energy Shots

Berry Sleepy/Berry Awake will also be sharing their berry-based supplement message across social media networks. The upcoming $2.8 million marketing initiative will be put into place, as many major accounts begin rolling out Berry Sleepy and Berry Awake after three years of success overseas in Dubai and other markets.

Powered by Healthy Ventures, Berry Sleepy and Berry Awake is being propelled by marketing and sales veterans with more than 25 years' experience with successful companies such as Crunchies Natural Snacks, Nestle, Gillette, Weider Nutrition and Schiff Vitamins. James Lacey's team is increasing expansion into a number of additional channels, both domestic and international.

By amplifying marketing focus, Berry Sleepy/ Berry Awake is set to take the Sleep and Energy Shot Segment to new levels.

Two new Berry Awake flavors, Orange Mango and Strawberry Banana (October 2018)

Broad New TV exposure and Social Media Support

New website launch September 2018

Natural Products Expo East Gold Sponsor

Berry Sleepy/Berry Awake is a National Gold Sponsor at Natural Products Expo East 2018 and will also be sampling new flavors of Berry Awake at the upcoming show in Baltimore.

Line Extensions:

Berry Sleepy Veg Caps, 60- count MSRP of $24.99 a driver for the brand has added a 24 count SKU MSRP of $9.99, as well as the 12- single serve sachets with MSRP of $9.99.

Berry Sleepy Sleep Shots, launched at the beginning of 2018 have the added benefit of prebiotics and are available in two great tasting flavors, Strawberry and Mixed Berry and line priced with an MSRP of $3.99.

Berry Awake, 100% Fruit, Based Energy Shot, launched in 2018 this great tasting natural alternative, contains pea protein to help kick-start your day! Berry Awake Energy Shots are available in Strawberry, Mixed Berry and now Orange Mango and Strawberry Banana flavors!

Natural Products Expo East, Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD

Booth # 8704 and Sampling Tent at Pratt Street entrance

September 13-15, 2018

Contact: 800.540.2435, info@berrysleepy.com

