Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil Bares All About Blends

"At Bertolli, we firmly believe blending is the best practice when it comes to producing extra virgin olive oil as it ensures we can deliver consistent flavor and quality each season," said Anna Cane, Bertolli's Master Blender. "We also have strict procedures in place that define what characteristics are needed for our blends and we take great care in developing flavor profiles our customers have grown to expect."

Blending vs. Mixing

"Blending" and "mixing" may sound similar, but when it comes to olive oil production these are two very different practices. While blending uses only olives, mixing involves combining olive oil with other vegetable oils like sunflower seed or grapeseed oil. Mixed olive oils do not contain the same taste profile or health benefits that a bottle of blended 100 percent extra virgin olive oil provides.

The Truth About Bertolli's Blended Olive Oils

Olive oil producers generally craft three olive oil types -- monovarietal, blended and mixed. Bertolli intentionally blends its 100 percent extra virgin olive oil using only the best olives to yield reliable flavor profiles. The company also does not mix extra virgin olive oil with virgin olive oil, meaning each bottle of Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil contains no defects and adheres to strict production standards.

Bertolli's production process is spearheaded by Anna Cane, the brand's Master Blender, and her team who receive up to 20,000 olive oil samples each year -- of which only 20 percent are selected as possessing the highest-quality characteristics and superior flavor profile Bertolli products require. These experts can detect subtle notes that occur in different oils, and the high-quality samples are analyzed to determine each olive oil's distinct flavor profile and arrive at a master blend, resulting in a carefully balanced taste profile.

Because Bertolli sources oils from various countries, the company is also not susceptible to inclement weather or pest invasions that may impact specific regions and can select from the best crops. Additionally, Bertolli maintains relationships with farmers in both hemispheres, providing the company with access to high-quality olives year-round, rather than relying on harvest season in top countries like Spain or Italy.

About Bertolli

Born in Italy, Bertolli is one of the world's most popular olive oils. It's been at the heart of Italian cuisine for 150 years and epitomizes Italians' famed enjoyment of cooking and of food. At the core of the Bertolli brand is a firm commitment to quality, to the use of natural ingredients and to the tradition of creating excellent and tasty food. For more information, visit https://essentials.bertolli.com/. You can find the latest news at Facebook.com/Bertolli and on Twitter @Bertolli, Instagram @Bertolli_US and Pinterest.com/Bertolli.

SOURCE Bertolli