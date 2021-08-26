Bertram Capital Completes Sale of Registrar Corp

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today the completion of the sale of Registrar Corp ("Registrar" or "the Company") to Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing. Registrar, headquartered in Hampton, VA, is a leading provider of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") compliance software and services to food, medical device, drug, and cosmetic facilities all over the world. The transaction represents Bertram's 18th exit since its launch in 2006. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Registrar represented the perfect intersection of a growing market, an excellent leadership team, and an opportunity to fully deploy our Bertram High 5 strategy. We leveraged the capabilities of our in-house IT services team, Bertram Labs, completed six strategic add-on acquisitions and expanded the overall market opportunity for the Company," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "David Lennarz, Tommy Fass and the talented team at Registrar have been outstanding partners. Working together, we built a scalable, industry-leading platform that is poised for continued success."

Since Bertram's investment in Registrar, the Company has invested heavily in the development of the Compliance Monitor, an advanced compliance software solution for importers, retailers, and manufacturers. In addition, the Company has become one of the leading online food safety training providers in the industry, offering self-paced, asynchronous courses, including the only PCQI and FSSC fully online certified courses in the market.

"The Bertram team, led by Tom Beerle, was the right partner at the right time for Registrar. They delivered what they promised to deliver to help support our growth initiatives," said David Lennarz, Co-Founder and President of Registrar Corp. He added, "Not only did Bertram bring exceptional technology talent in the form of Bertram Labs, but they also helped us strategically grow the business to become a meaningful platform by supporting our team through targeted acquisitions, new product development initiatives and key hires."

Bertram would like to acknowledge the banking team at Houlihan Lokey, led by Ranon Kent and Casey Schwartz, for their work on this successful transaction.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp was founded in 2003 to help businesses comply with U.S. FDA regulations. Since opening its headquarters in Hampton, Virginia, USA, Registrar Corp has expanded to eighteen international offices and annually assists over 30,000 companies in more than 175 countries around the world. Employees include former U.S. FDA officials, scientists, and industry experts. Registrar Corp offers FDA compliance assistance for the food and beverage, medical device, drugs, cosmetics, electronics, and tobacco industries. Visit www.registrarcorp.com for more information.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

