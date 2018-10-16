Bertram Capital Promotes Tim Heston to Partner

Tim Heston has played an integral role in building Bertram's industrial/manufacturing investment practice. In 2018, Mr. Heston helped lead the successful sale and served on the Board of Directors of five Bertram portfolio companies: Clarus Glassboards (brand writable glassboards), Maxcess (web handling solutions), Rowmark (engravable plastic sheet) and Premier Material Concepts (engineered plastic sheet). Mr. Heston previously served on the Board of Directors for exited portfolio company EDI Holdings, Inc. (extrusion die manufacturer) and was a key contributor to the growth and subsequent exit of Bertram portfolio company Power Distribution, Inc .

"I am pleased to announce Tim Heston's well-deserved promotion to Partner," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram Capital. "Tim has selflessly dedicated his efforts to building our firm and helping to create our industrial/manufacturing sector investment platform. Tim played an integral role in every industrial/manufacturing company in which we have invested and his promotion to Partner is a direct result of these contributions."

Mr. Heston joined Bertram in the summer of 2008 as a summer intern while attending Haas Graduate School at the University of California at Berkeley. Prior to joining Bertram, Mr. Heston worked at Calera Capital where he evaluated investment opportunities across a diverse range of industries. Additionally, Mr. Heston was a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions group at J.P. Morgan and the Investment Banking group at Carl Marks & Co.

