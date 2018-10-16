Bertram Capital Promotes Tom Beerle to Partner

In 2018, Tom Beerle was the Bertram investment lead in the acquisition of Registrar Corp , a leading SaaS-assisted provider of U.S. Food and Drug Administration compliance services. Additionally, Mr. Beerle played a key role in Bertram's successful sale of Spireon , a leader in the vehicle analytics and telematics solutions for the automotive and commercial transportation sectors. In addition to Registrar, Mr. Beerle is on the Board of Directors and actively involved in managing the investments in A1C Holdings (diabetes management), ECS Tuning (automotive aftermarket parts), and Trademark Global (Global 100 internet retail supplier).

"Tom Beerle has directly contributed to the success of the firm in his investment activities and I am pleased to announce his promotion to Partner," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram Capital. "Tom's work with Paula's Choice and Spireon helped establish our technology-enabled approach to building value in portfolio companies and his successful acquisition of Registrar Corp demonstrated our ability to develop a thesis-focused investment approach."

Mr. Beerle joined Bertram in 2008 as a summer intern. After obtaining his MBA from the Haas Graduate School at the University of California at Berkeley, Mr. Beerle rejoined the firm. Mr. Beerle was a Board member and assisted in the exits of Bertram portfolio companies One Distribution (SUPRA footwear and KR3W apparel) and Paula's Choice (skincare and cosmetics). Prior to Bertram, Mr. Beerle worked at Opus Capital, Carl Ziess, Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Audit.

