Beryllium Hydroxide Market to Record USD 39.27 Mn Growth | American Beryllia Inc., American Elements, and Angene International Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Beryllium Hydroxide Market Size is expected to increase by USD 39.27 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 1.92%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 49% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for beryllium hydroxide in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Vendor Insights-

The beryllium hydroxide market is concentrated and has a limited number of vendors that offer differentiated products. The competition in the market is moderate owing to high regulatory control and moderate industry growth.

American Beryllia Inc.: The company offers beryllium hydroxide for national laboratories, universities, and commercial.

American Elements: The company offers beryllium hydroxide products such as BE-OX-02, BE-OX-03, and BE-OX-04.

Angene International Ltd.: The company offers beryllium hydroxide for chemists, lab, and pharmaceutical industries.

Materion Corp.: The company offers products based on beryllium hydroxide such as bertrandite ore and beryl ore.

NAC Kazatomprom JSC: The company offers a wide range of products such as beryllium, tantalum, and niobium.

Regional Market Outlook

The beryllium hydroxide market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of energy will be crucial in driving the growth of the beryllium hydroxide market in North America. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across other regions such as APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Beryllium Hydroxide Market Driver:

Growing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries:

Beryllium hydroxide is widely used in the manufacture of aerospace parts as they are lighter and can replace heavier parts. It is also extensively used in the manufacture of components for passenger cars and fuel-efficient vehicles. With the rapid growth in end-user industries and high economic and industrial growth in both developing and developed regions, the demand for beryllium hydroxide is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Beryllium Hydroxide Market Challenge:

High extraction and production cost:

The production process of beryllium is complex and expensive in nature. It involves various processes post-extraction including purifying and reacting beryllium hydroxide with ammonium bifluoride to form ammonium beryllium fluoride. Such complex nature of the manufacturing process is increasing the cost of beryllium hydroxide, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Beryllium Hydroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 39.27 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 1.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Beryllia Inc., American Elements, Angene International Ltd., Materion Corp., NAC Kazatomprom JSC, NGK Metals Corp., Rosewa Holding Group Co. Ltd., and Thomas Baker (Chemicals) Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

