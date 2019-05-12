Bespin Global and Lenovo Form Cloud Partnership in China

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global (www.bespinglobal.com), the largest cloud managed service provider (MSP) in East Asia, continues to grow its operational presence in China.

Bespin Global announced today that the cloud company recently signed a strategic partnership with Lenovo, the Chinese multinational technology company. Bespin Global is Lenovo's first MSP partner in China.

The partnership will proliferate the adoption of hybrid cloud in China with OpsNow, Bespin Global's proprietary cloud management platform (CMP), enlarging the customer base and the cloud eco-system in the region.

Bespin Global will provide Lenovo-based Microsoft Azure Stack, while Lenovo will optimize its cloud delivery with Bespin Global's services. The partnership will also expand Bespin Global's capabilities in China's private cloud arena.

"The partnership with Lenovo is strategically significant for Bespin Global. We have been providing cloud services to the public sector, the financial services industry and the private enterprises in China. Our alliance with Lenovo proves Bespin Global's position as the most secure and reliable MSP in East Asia," commented Brad Lee, the CEO of Bespin Global China.

Bespin Global, which has more than 300 clients in China, provides cloud services to PetroChina, People's Daily, Changhong, Samsung Electronics, Amore-Pacific, BOE, ABinBev, Cheetah Mobile, Canon, Bosch, BMW, Ford, Volvo and Toyota.

Bespin Global has placed in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide for 3 consecutive years.

