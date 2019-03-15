Bespin Global has been positioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide for 3 Consecutive years

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global (www.bespinglobal.com), Asia's leading cloud managed service provider (MSP), has been around for little more than 3 years and the company has been named in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide since 2017, 3 times in a row.

Bespin Global was recently recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide. The MSP has placed in this Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 3 consecutive years.

Bespin Global, dually headquartered in Seoul and Beijing, supports Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Tencent Cloud. The MSP is a significant player with dominant operational presence in East Asia. The company has recently expanded to the Middle East and Africa.

Bespin Global has grown rapidly in the past 3 years in both customers and revenue. Through its strong focus on cloud-native application and data capabilities and aggressive investments into recruiting and training cloud IT talents, it is enabling some of the largest enterprises in the region to adopt the cloud IT.

One of the key strategic advantages that separates Bespin Global from its Asian competitors is OpsNow, a cloud management platform (CMP) developed by Bespin Global. OpsNow, which supports AWS Global, AWS China, Azure Global, Azure China, GCP, and Ali Cloud, is the uniquely positioned to support the hybrid and multi-cloud environments of Asian enterprise customers.

Bespin Global, which has more than 800 employees based in Korea and China with over 500 certified AWS, Azure, GCP, and Aliyun engineers, is well-positioned to help large enterprises with cloud adoption strategy, micro-services implementation and DevOps along with cloud native application development and operation. Bespin Global takes full advantage of the native capabilities of the hyper-scale cloud platforms, including its PaaS services, and it continues to expand its agile cloud IT capabilities.

Bespin Global, whose clients include some major heavyweights in Asia such as Samsung Electronics, LG, Hyundai Motors, Amore-Pacific and PetroChina, is one of the most audacious challengers in the cloud industry.

"We're excited by the news. But we're just getting started. We still have miles to go," commented John Hanjoo Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Bespin Global. Lee said, "Bespin Global's vision is to become the world's most automated MSP so that every company can leverage the power of Cloud IT."

The following are the links to the 2019 Gartner report:

https://en.bespinglobal.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2019

https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-6C93C9R&ct=190308&st=sg

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery et al., 26 February 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Bespin Global

Related Links

http://www.bespinglobal.com

