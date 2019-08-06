Bespoke Hires Tobias Wessels As Chief Commercial Officer

TOKYO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke , the world's leading real-time customer engagement and measurement platform for the travel and hospitality industry offering 100% privacy compliance, today announced the hiring of Tobias Wessels as Chief Commercial Officer. In his role, Wessels will oversee the opening of Bespoke's international headquarters located in Silicon Valley and work to bring Bespoke's platform to travel destinations, stations and municipalities in the U.S. and throughout the world.

"I'm thrilled to join Bespoke, establish the company's international business and bring the Bebot engagement and measurement platform to travel companies in the U.S., Europe and Middle East," said Tobias Wessels, CCO at Bespoke.

Before joining Bespoke, Wessels served as CFO at GoogleX, Google's incubator for moonshot projects, and most recently was ADARA's SVP of Corporate Strategy. Professional accolades include establishing ADARA's international headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and closing over 100 partnerships with the world's largest travel companies contributing more than 850 million monthly traveler profiles to the company.

"I am delighted to add Tobias to Bespoke's leadership team and to enable our airport, transportation, hotel and DMO partners in the U.S. and internationally to benefit from our 100% privacy compliant solutions," said Akemi Tsunagawa, founder and CEO of Bespoke. "With Tobias' proven expertise in scaling-up growth companies such as Bespoke and his partnership background, I look forward to establishing our international headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley to further bring Bebot to travelers, travel companies and destinations around the world."

Travel companies, tourist destinations and CVBs (Convention & Visitors Bureaus) throughout the world deploy the Bebot platform to efficiently serve and increase engagement with customers in real-time. Use-cases include hotels that are driving ancillary sales, airports and airlines that use Bebot for real-time crisis management, DMOs that lead customers to current events, and transportation providers that leverage Bebot's crowdsourcing and discovery functionalities.

For more information, please visit Bespoke on the web at https://www.be-spoke.io/ or email info@be-spoke.io

ABOUT BESPOKE INC.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. With a focus on providing accessibility and uncovering local resources for users from over 100 countries, one of the company's most popular products is the Bebot AI travel concierge. Bespoke AI customers include Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, JR East's Tokyo Station, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. As of Q1 2019, over 12 million travelers interact with Bespoke's Chatbot technology annually.

