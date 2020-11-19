Bespoke Joseph Abboud Launches on JosephAbboud.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP"), the owner of the American fashion brand Joseph Abboud, announced today the launch of Bespoke Joseph Abboud, a custom suiting offering available on JosephAbboud.com and in person by appointment. Bespoke Joseph Abboud provides a new, elevated experience with custom tailored clothing made in the USA at the Joseph Abboud factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Inside the Joseph Abooud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The heritage-rich Joseph Abboud factory is the largest suiting factory in the United States. It utilizes premium Italian fabrics, and has the ability to deliver custom suits in under 21 days.

The Bespoke Joseph Abboud experience provides customers with a personal concierge service by video conference or in person by appointment. In person appointments will initially be offered in Northeastern USA, and ultimately nationwide. Appointments are booked through JosephAbboud.com. Proper COVID-safety measures are being ensured as the Joseph Abboud stylist takes measurements, consults on preferred fit and assists in the design of all new suits.

Clients choose from the highest quality fabrics from Italian Mills including Marzotto, Reda, Zignone, Loro Piana, Zegna, Vitale Barberis, E. Thomas, and Angelico.

Finished garments will be completed in a three-week turnaround and hand-delivered by a Bespoke Joseph Abboud stylist, who will also guide a final fitting to determine any last adjustments.

Stuart Smith leads the brand as Head Stylist overseeing Bespoke Joseph Abboud. Smith joined after having run a highly regarded custom suiting business servicing top tier Wall Street firms.

"Our goal for Bespoke Joseph Abboud is to offer customers a distinct and memorable tailored concierge experience, from start to finish, with product being manufactured in the USA. We are pleased to have Stuart as Head Stylist and confident in his ability to deliver on the Joseph Abboud brand promise of offering the best tailored style and fit for everyone," said Effy Zinkin, WHP Global Chief Operating Officer.

Jamie Bragg, EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands, which owns The Joseph Abboud Factory and is a core partner for the Joseph Abboud brand in the United States added, "We are excited to partner with WHP Global and leverage the scale of our factory, the largest custom tailored clothing manufacturer in North America, to deliver the highest quality bespoke clothing made here in the USA by our skilled and dedicated team of talented tailors and delivered in as little as three weeks."

For more information on Bespoke Joseph Abboud, visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the Joseph Abboud Brand

The iconic American fashion brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Combining decades of trusted production with today's finest tailoring, Joseph Abboud offers timeless designs to fit every man. Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud generate over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan. For more information, visit www.josephabboud.com .

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com .

