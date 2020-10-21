Bespoke Wall Box Design And Complimentary Charging For Battista Hypercar Owners

The exclusive Residenza home charger – designed with luxury sustainability in mind – will be available to Battista customers and brings an added element of personalisation to the ownership experience. The wall box design is inspired by the pure lines of the Battista, and features a painted cover finished in the same colour the owner has selected for their pure electric, Italian luxury hyper GT.

Working with renowned electric vehicle infrastructure pioneer Green Motion, the Automobili Pininfarina badged 22kW AC wall box (up to 7.2kW in North America) is constructed using recycled and organic materials.

The Residenza will be capable of fully charging the Battista's 120 kWh Li-ion battery pack in six hours, making it perfect for overnight top-ups and providing the 500 km (310 miles) WLTP expected range, ensuring it is the ultimate everyday hyper GT for all occasions.

For charging on the move, Automobili Pininfarina has announced a partnership with one of the world's largest electric vehicle charging networks, ChargePoint. The collaboration will provide Battista customers with five years of unlimited public charging at no extra cost to ensure they are fully supported.

Battista owners will have access to most of ChargePoint's network of approximately 115,000 places to charge across North America and Europe as well as more than 133,000 charging spots through roaming integrations with other charging network providers. Using a 180kW DC-charging system, owners will be able to charge their Battista from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha said: "Our clients will love the thrill of Battista's extreme electrified performance, yet they also need to enjoy living with this advanced technology. For that reason we have ensured there are a comprehensive number of public charging points available to them, made possible through our collaboration with ChargePoint.

"At the same time, a large proportion of the Battista's charging will be done at home and our exclusive wall box design provides owners with a bespoke solution, finished to their exact taste."

The Residenza wall box may be activated through a dedicated app, which allows owners to remotely schedule the charging of their Battista and monitor its charging status. The app also enables owners to view the charging history and is integrated with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for enhanced convenience.

Access to remote charge points will be just as effortless, with drivers using the Battista keyfob or app to link to chargers in the ChargePoint network. The advanced fob will contain all of the necessary account information using a secure RFID chip, with no additional charging cards required.

For customers in North America, the Residenza wall box features a tethered Type 1 cable (Mode 3) which includes an integrated cable management system which automatically gathers and rolls the lead into the box for added convenience. Owners in Europe will be supplied with a tethered Type 2 cable (coiled cable).

