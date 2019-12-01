Best 4K TV Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Sony, Sharp, Samsung, Vizio & LG Ultra HD TV Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best 4K TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Walk have identified the top Cyber Monday LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp and Samsung 4K TV deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best 4K TV deals:

More TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A HDR TV delivers an even higher level of picture quality than an average 4K television. The 65 inch Samsung Q90 offers incredible HDR performance while the 55 inch LG C9 OLED55C9 comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos. Brands such as Panasonic and Sharp have an extensive smart TV selection of their own too.

Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Retailers maximize the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by stretching their online deals until Cyber Monday, typically offering new products with comparable or better discounts than on Black Friday.

In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics. For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk