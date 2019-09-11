Best Affiliate Program Award for HotForex from International Finance Awards

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, HotForex is happy to announce that it has received a new title from the International Finance Awards for having the Best Affiliate Program.

HotForex is a unified brand name of HF Markets Group, a conglomerate which encompasses global and regulated entities operating as multi-asset brokers, and has a mission to provide the best customer services in order to maintain its position as a market leader.

A HotForex spokesman said: "This new award is further proof of our position as a market leader with an unrivalled reputation for being a powerful entity with global reach and an affiliate program that ensures we reward our clients in return."

The multi-tier HotForex Affiliate program gives clients the opportunity to start their own business with no start up fees or experience, and benefit from fast payments, auto rebates and unlimited commission, along with all the support and marketing tools they need every step of the way.

