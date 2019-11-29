Best Apple iPad Air, Mini & Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Top Sprint, Amazon & Walmart Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best iPad Mini, Air & Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.

The Apple iPad is a valuable tool for people who value portability, power, and great display. There's the 7.9-inch iPad Mini which features Apple Pencil support, an A12 Bionic chip and advanced retina display. The iPad Mini 4 has a storage capacity of up to 128GB. The 2019 iPad Air has 10.5-inch display coming from Air 2's 9.7-inch screen. It also features the same A12 Bionic processor but with better, more vibrant colors than previous iPad models.

This year several retailers are running impressive discounts on Apple iPads, including Sprint, Walmart and Amazon. At Sprint you can get the latest Apple iPad (7th gen) for only $99. Both Amazon and Walmart are running deals on the iPad Pro, Air and Mini and these deals are expected to be popular with shoppers.

