Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals for 2019: Including Cordless, Stick & Robot Vac Deals Listed by Retail Fuse
Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday vacuum deals for 2019 and save on brands like Dyson, Miele, Shark, Roomba and more
Nov 28, 2019, 04:13 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best vacuum Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Retail Fuse.
Best vacuum deals:
- Save up to $300 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums
- Save up to 40% off on Shark, Bissell, Dirt Devil & Roomba vacuum cleaners at Walmart - including discounts on top-rated cordless & robot vacuums
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 60% on top rated Miele vacuum cleaners at Amazon
- Save up to 42% on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums at Walmart.com
- Save up to 48% on a wide range of Shark vacuum cleaners & steam mops at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Dyson V10 Animal & Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaners at Amazon
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive.
Top brands offering vacuum cleaners include Dyson, Miele, Shark, Bissell, iRobot, Eufy, Dirt Devil and more. Highly rated vacuums from these brands can be purchased with considerable savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Shoppers looking to clean their home with minimal effort can benefit from robot vacuums that can be set to automatically run on a cleaning schedule. Miele RX1 is a highly rated robot vacuum cleaner that deserves to be in every house. This cordless vac cleaner runs on a lithium-ion battery and can clean up to 2 hours. Its smart navigation technology helps it move and clean all parts of a room, including the corners as well. It uses a ceiling camera to map out the layout of a room and clean accordingly.
For deeper cleaning and reaching difficult areas, cordless stick vacuums or more powerful canister and upright versions are recommended. Dyson and Shark are the two brands that offer reliable vacuum cleaners of these types. The Dyson V8, V7 and V6 cordless vacuums as well as the Shark Navigator, Apex, Rocket and ION are some of their best-selling models.
