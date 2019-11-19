Best Black Friday 2019 Fireplace & Space Heater Deals: Early Electric, Ethanol & Recessed Fireplace Savings Compared by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early fireplace deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at The Consumer Post. Links to the top early electric, ethanol & recessed fireplace deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Fireplace deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

As traditional fireplaces become less practical and more costly to install and maintain, alternatives such as electric fireplaces become popular choices in more contemporary homes. Wall fireplaces in particular combine the look and feel of a classic brick structure with the convenience of being able to simply hang and plug them in. These make them an aesthetically pleasing choice compared to standard space heaters.

How many days is Black Friday 2019? The 29th of November marks this year's Black Friday with Cyber Monday arriving on the 2nd December.

Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon's 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. The holiday sales season also begins early for Walmart shoppers, with deals starting on the 25th October. The retailer's Early Deals Drop event includes offers on electronics, home goods, sporting goods and more. Walmart's online Black Friday sale normally kicks off on November 27th, while their in-store sale typically begins on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Every year Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals extend longer than before. This year shoppers can expect Amazon to offer deals on big ticket items for up to a week after Cyber Monday.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post