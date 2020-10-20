Best Breast Augmentation In Seattle: COVID-19 Causes Rise In Breast Augmentations

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast augmentation is the most commonly performed plastic surgery procedure in the United States. Prior to COVID-19, Seattle Plastic Surgery performed multiple breast augmentation surgeries a week. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the reopening of elective surgery, breast augmentation consultations and surgeries have increased by up to 50%.

Upon inquiry into this surge, patients have expressed that working from home allows for the ability to recover comfortably and miss less work after the best Seattle breast augmentation . The amount of downtime following breast augmentation is often a concern for patients. Along with this new normal concerning surgery recovery, the surgeons at Seattle Plastic Surgery utilize various techniques that minimize downtime after surgery. Breast augmentation with fat, the transaxillary approach, and the use of a Keller funnel all can reduce recovery time and the risk of complications.

Along with reducing downtime, our experienced plastic surgeons make the smallest possible incisions during breast augmentation surgery in Seattle. On average, breast augmentation incisions are around 2 inches or less, depending on the approach. Small incisions usually lead to more concealed scars that heal better.

Stimulus checks have also given some patients the extra funds necessary to seek breast augmentation in Seattle. The $1200 stimulus check covers a surgery deposit at Seattle Plastic Surgery, allowing patients the opportunity to schedule sooner than initially planned. Dr. Javad Sajan of Seattle Plastic Surgery says, "Many patients have said that the stimulus check and the increased time at home allowed them to get the breast augmentation they've wanted for years."

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is a well known provider of elite plastic surgery in Seattle, WA. The plastic surgeons at Seattle Plastic Surgery have decades of combined experience in providing the best Seattle breast augmentation. Along with breast augmentation, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers many breast procedures like breast lift and breast reduction. The plastic surgeons also specialize in body procedures like tummy tuck, liposuction, and Brazilian butt lift.

