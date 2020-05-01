Best Businesses of Williamson County Are Selected - the Sizzle Awards 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinIs, The Online Voice of Williamson County, announces the 2020 Sizzle Awards Winners (The Best Businesses of Williamson County, TN) today. Celebrating Business Owners in Williamson County, as voted by over 25,000 residents. Featured categories included Dining, Health and Wellness, Personal Care, Services, and Entertainment from Best Fine Dining and Shopping to Best Auto Care and Orthopedic Practice. Best in Williamson County winners are now announced online at the 2020 Sizzle Awards Winners page.

Sizzle Award Logo

The 2020 Sizzle Awards partnered with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. Proceeds from any revenue for the event and donations will help grant children's wishes throughout Middle Tennessee.

"This is our 13th year doing the public voter's poll, and we received over 100 thousand votes even during these difficult times. The Sizzle Awards represent the Best of Williamson County. How inspiring to see a local business achieve success and recognition as voted by their customers, peers, and neighbors. We plan to spread the word everywhere and hope that this fantastic recognition really helps our local businesses and propels them through this challenging year," according to Ken Royer, CEO of FranklinIs.

A special thank you for the many supporters of The 2020 Sizzle Awards. For a complete listing of winners by category visit www.Franklinis.com.

