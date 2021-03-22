Best Casino Sites 2021: Best 20 UK Online Casinos For Bonuses, Payouts and Games With ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the best online casino to sign up to from the astounding selection of the best online casino sites now available can be a very tricky task indeed. Not all UK online casinos are the same, some are best suited to beginners, for example, whereas others may be aimed at the most seasoned gamblers. Some offer an especially wide range of games across many different categories, such as roulette, blackjack, slots, baccarat and more, whereas others may place a greater emphasis on branded games.



ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk are online to help gamblers make such a decision on picking the best casino site to suit the gamblers requirements. Playing casino games online can be awesome fun but the choice of online casinos is now so wide that deciding which casino to try can be a minefield. Casino players in the UK must be aged over 18+. Please gamble responsibly.



The best casino sites list below featured the best 20 online casinos in the UK gathered by ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk for casino games, casino software & promotions for UK customers:

1. UNIBET Casino

2. Ladbrokes Casino

3. Coral Casino

4. 32Red Casino

5. Betfred Casino

6. Betway Casino

7. Grosvenor Casino

8. Bet365 Casino

9. NETBET Casino

10. Boylesports Casino

11. Vickers Casino

12. Queen Play Casino

13. Bet at Home Casino

14. The Sun Vegas

15. Matchbook Casino

16. Space Casino

17. Casumo Casino

18. BGO Casino

19. 10Bet Casino

20. Foxy Casino

The team at ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk detail what different casino operators offer across games, bonuses and much more. ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk have chosen to review only the UK's best online casino sites to help ensure that casino choices are sound ones.



ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk have spent a lot of time researching and testing the UK's very best online casino operators before providing in-depth reviews and experiences. ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk always look at these aspects of a site, including:

Game selection - This includes the number, range and quality of the games. Popular ones like blackjack and roulette should have several variants, while slots should also vary hugely.

Bonuses - Virtually every operator offers a welcome bonus, such as free spins or more money to be added to a deposit.

Promotions - These can include ongoing and one-off promotions. ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk also negotiate exciting promotional offers, which influences where casinos rank in the often-evolving lists of the 10 best casinos to play.

Deposit/withdrawal options - Different casino sites offer different methods of depositing and withdrawing money. ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk recommend that gamblers research sites to identify the best assortment of deposit and withdrawal options, including online wallets options. It's also important to evaluate how quickly payments are made, which will influence the financial returns for gamblers who go on a winning streak.

Customer service - Customer service can come in the form of FAQ, free tutorials and 24-hour live customer support. It's important to find the best casino site that demonstrates its care through its responsiveness to customer needs.

The best casino sites will offer a wide variety of games. These include games like fruit slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and more, and sometimes even tournaments. At every online casino, there are many variations and game types that are exclusive to one or a few specific online casinos. Popular game types include, but are not limited to:

Roulette - Roulette, one of the most popular games, sees players bet on where a ball will fall on a revolving wheel. The odds and excitement can vary across multiple variations of roulette, which include European roulette, French roulette and American roulette.

Blackjack - In blackjack, players aim to obtain cards, the total face value of which is exactly 21. Online blackjack is especially exciting for offering bonuses on deposits, unlike the blackjack that is commonly available at standard land-based casinos.

Slots - These are the most frequently played games at both online casinos and brick-and-mortar equivalents. Online, however, gamblers can play slot games in a more streamlined way and enjoy a near-limitless number of bonuses.

Live casino - This recreates the feeling of a land-based casino by providing a live video feed of a human, rather than computerised, dealer. Casino players can interact with this dealer and watch croupiers arrange components on the table.

Gamblers who are more of an amateur in particular, it may be better to choose the casino of a familiar big-brand name – such as Ladbrokes – over the more obscure options out there. While opting for the online casino of a well-known brand doesn't guarantee the best possible experience all of the time, such names tend to become reputable for a reason, and are usually anxious to avoid doing anything to imperil that reputation.

More seasoned online casino enthusiasts, meanwhile, might be more confident to try out more niche casino sites, but be sure to do research first over at ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk. Whatever casino sites gamblers choose, players should make sure that a secure method of payment is always used, in addition to paying close attention to the terms and conditions around casino bonuses.

While some of the best online casinos take pride in offering basically every type of popular casino game out there, others focus on a specific category, such as slots.

Gamblers who haven't signed up to an online casino before, could for example try roulette first as this is a leisurely, elegant game that doesn't require players to think too much while gambling, particularly as the odds in roulette are always the same, regardless of what happened on previous bets. Blackjack, meanwhile, is faster paced and more complicated, with the odds changing every time a card is dealt.

Almost all online casino sites have proprietary software. Some of these casinos will need to be downloaded to a hard drive, but are very safe and secure. Gamblers can be sure to know that casino software tends to be written by only a few recognized companies. Many UK online casinos choose one software company for casino website integration and then have this secure and fully licensed software designed with desired colour schemes, logos and other preferences.

While casino players can enjoy some games directly through a website, ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk encourage gamblers to choose one or two sites, download the software and rely on this faster and more graphically appealing approach to playing.

There are so many more questions that gamblers will need to consider when deciding on an online casino which would be deemed the best. Is the casino in question good-looking and easy to navigate? The various game formats should also be closely considered – some sites are definitely better than others when it comes to jackpots, lowpots or tournaments. What about other supporting features? Are there any features that enable gamblers to put a limit on how much is staked each day or take enforced 'time out'?

With online casino sites these days being so varied, it has never been more important to swot up on the very best casino sites with regard to such aspects as bonuses, promos, games, software, support and payouts.

Slots, video poker, blackjack and roulette games with progressive jackpots offer the best chance at big casino payouts. Oftentimes, progressive games are so popular that online casinos have a separate page dedicated to such casino games.

There are a couple of key things to know about the difference between standard and progressive games - here, ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk talk about slots specifically. The standard jackpot is a fixed entity associated with a single machine or game. For example, that Cleopatra-themed slots game that are often played only by the gambler, and only the gambler can win the jackpot during playing time.

When casino players look at the payout table for that game, gamblers see that it is fixed as a certain number of "coins" available. The actual amount of the prize is then determined by the amount that the gambler have assigned to the coins. For example, if a gambler wins the jackpot of 5,000 coins the gambler may have won £5,000 or £500 depending upon the amount wagered.

The progressive pot is different because it is not locked to a single machine or game. It is usually the result of many machines or games that are linked together with a percentage of every wager made on those machines or games increasing the amount of the jackpot. So, if gamblers play at an online casino the casino player may see that the preferred progressive slots game (or video poker or blackjack that also have progressive options) has an enormous jackpot available. This is because no one has hit that jackpot for a while and it has increased to epic proportions.

Let's start with the most obvious part of this equation – the casino gambling strategy. Most frequent players understand the risks or the amount of money that gamblers might lose when applying strategies. Consider the casino roulette player who uses the "Martingale" strategy. This is a system that asks the player to double a wager with every loss. It is meant to help recover losses and take a profit when gamblers do eventually win. The problem is that a casino may have such a lousy payout percentage that it is foolhardy to use this strategy when playing roulette games.

This is when ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk can look at the meaning of the percentage. In the United States, the "brick and mortar" casinos have very liberal amounts in terms of how much of each dollar casinos have to pay out to casino clients. In some places, the rates can be as devastatingly low as 70%! In the online casino industry, however, the numbers of clients is so much higher that the casinos tend to deliver remarkably high percentage rates.

For example, the averages range from around 96.5% to 97.2%. This means that the casino makes a habit of paying back that much money to its clients and operating on the difference, or from 2.8% to 3.5% of the profits.

How can casinos guarantee this? It has to do with the software that operates the games and systems used by the online casinos. All of the programs are certified by very official agencies to ensure that there is no cheating or manipulation of the games, and RNG programs are put in place to ensure everything is "above board."

What is RNG? An RNG is a "random number generator", software that turns out an overwhelming number of numeric combinations at a lightning-fast speed. So, if a gambler was playing at a regular casino and then consistently losing at a video slots game gamblers could walk away from the machine and try another. If the gambler saw that the next person to sit down at the original machine took the prize, it is not likely that gamblers "should" have stayed in that seat because the RNG would have set out so many combinations that it was never guaranteed that the next pull on the casino slot would win.

Using RNG and software designed to keep the casino payouts percentage at a certain level is the way that the casinos keep things fair and even. So, gamblers can now come back to how this should be used to correlate to the best online casino strategies.

Again, it has to be a very personal answer because no two players would choose the same games or make the same moves.

What is best for gamblers is to look at the certificates for the games that gamblers known to play most often. Find out individual rates of payout, take a set gambling budget and subtract that percentage from it. Can a gambler afford to lose 3% of money? Can a gambler afford to lose the amount the casino guarantees that might be lost? This is the way to begin to understand if a gambler can afford to play preferred games to the levels that are set with casino loss limits for example.

Why not compare the best UK casinos today with the help of ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk. Remember that by reading online casino reviews, casino players can see how ApprovedOnlineCasinos.co.uk rank some of the best online casinos available in the UK.

