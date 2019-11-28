Best CBD Black Friday Deals 2019 - Official List by CBD Oil Users

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website, has published its 2019 list of the best CBD Black Friday sales , available at https://cbdoilusers.com/black-friday-cbd-oil-sales/ .

The popularity of hemp-derived CBD oil products has surged in 2019. A recent Gallup survey indicated that nearly two-thirds of Americans are familiar with CBD and that 14% have used CBD products.

The increasing interest in CBD products is expected to result in a record number of consumers looking for great deals from the industry's top brands on Black Friday weekend. The list published by CBDOilUsers.com includes the deals going on now through Cyber Monday from the most reputable and popular CBD brands.

The top 5 Black Friday CBD deals for 2019 chosen by members of the CBD Oil Users community are:

The complete list of 2019 Black Friday CBD sales, deals and coupon codes can be accessed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this news release.

"The Black Friday sales are unquestionably the best deals of the year from the industry's top brands," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "It's a great time for users to stock up on their favorite products, try a new brand, or buy CBD as a gift for others. Our list helps both new and experienced users find great products and save money when they buy online."

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.

