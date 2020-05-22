Best Chance Products, LLC Named Exclusive Distributor For BioCore Co., Ltd.'s COVID-19 PCR Test

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California based Best Chance Products, LLC announced today that BioCore Co., Ltd.("BioCare"), a South Korean manufacturer of 2019 nCoV Real Time PCR Test Kits ("COVID-19 Tests"), has named it the exclusive distributor of BioCore's COVID-19 Tests in the United States. This week, BioCare received Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its COVID-19 tests in the United States. BioCore's COVID-19 Tests have also received approval from the Korean FDA and have proven to be extremely accurate and reliable in both clinical and real-world applications. "We are honored to partner with BioCore to bring its extremely reliable COVID-19 Tests to the United States. With extremely accurate results in as little as four (4) hours, we believe BioCore's COVID-19 Test is a true game changer in our country's response to this pandemic," said James Bohm, manager of Best Chance Products. "With 2,000,000 units in current inventory and the capacity to produce approximately 200,000 additional tests each day, we are uniquely positioned to immediately start shipping these tests to the US and we are already receiving strong interest from multiple state governments, hospitals, and major healthcare companies."

About Best Chance Products, LLC: Best Chance Products is a distributor of a variety of PPE products including hand sanitizer, respiratory masks, and anti-viral film covers. Best Chance Products is based in Costa Mesa, California and can be reached at [email protected] and at its website https://www.bestchanceproducts.com

