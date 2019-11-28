Best Cricut Maker & Explore Air 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Cricut Maker, Explore Air & EasyPress Savings Compared by Spending Lab
Nov 28, 2019, 13:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.
Best Cricut deals:
- Save up to $217 on Cricut maker machines & bundle deals at Cricut.com - spend $50, get $10 coupon, spend $100 get $25 coupon at the Cricut Black Friday sale
- Save up to $308 on Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machines and bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on Everything & Essentials bundles with vibrant colors like raspberry, fuschia, lilac, rose & Martha Stewart edition
- Save up to 66% on Cricut cutting machines, heat press & craft tools bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on top-rated Cricut Maker, Explore, EasyPress & more holiday bundle deals
- Save up to $153 on the Cricut EasyPress & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com
- Save $30 on the Cricut BrightPad - at Cricut.com
- Save up to $110 on Cricut cutting machines & craft tool bundles at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 in Mint & Champagne
- Save up to 51% on Cricut EasyPress & EasyPress Mini machines at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on Cricut machines at Walmart
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Cricut Maker is considered the best smart cutting machine on the market. It has 50 ready-to-make patterns and 25 sewing patterns. While not as fast, the Cricut Explore Air 2 meanwhile offers precise cuts through its Smart Set Dial. Cricut machine bundles are currently on sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and normally comes with workable materials and crafting tools.
How do Black Friday deals work? Shoppers can find attractive discounts on a variety of products during Black Friday. According to Profitero's 2016 study, Amazon offered mid-priced electronics deals at an average of 36% off.
In recent years, the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US.
