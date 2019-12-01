Best Cyber Monday 65 Inch 4K TV Deals for 2019: Samsung, TCL, Sony, Vizio & Sharp 65" Smart TV Deals Listed by Consumer Articles
Here's a review of the top 65 Inch TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Sharp, Sony, TCL, Vizio and Samsung smart 4K TVs
Dec 01, 2019, 17:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best 65 Inch TV Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Consumer Articles.
Best 65 Inch 4K TV Deals:
- Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the flat QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
- Save up to 50% on TCL 65 inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $700 on 65-inch Vizio TVs & 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on full array 4K HDR TVs
- Check out the full range of 65-inch TVs and 4K TVs on sale at Walmart - featuring big savings on top-rated 65-inch Samsung, Sharp, TCL and Vizio televisions
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 58% on 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
- Check out the full range of LG 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the latest 4K TVs with IPS wide viewing angles, 4K Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos audio
- Save up to $850 on a wide range of 65" TV models at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated 4K TVs from Sony, LG, Vizio, Toshiba & other top brands
- Save up to $700 on Samsung 65" 4K TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $401 on Vizio 65" TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs
- Save up to $1500 on Sony 65" 4K TVs at Amazon.com - save on LED & OLED models
- Save up to 50% on TCL 65" TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 5-Series & 6-Series 4K TVs with built in Roku TV
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Large screen TVs such as 65 inch TV and 75 inch TV sets are very popular nowadays. Samsung's UA65KU6500K 65 inch LED 4K TV has a 3840x2160 LED display for the user's enhanced viewing pleasure. Its features include WiFi Direct, USB HID support, display mirroring, connect share, and many more. TCL has the Class 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV (65S421) while Sharp has the Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (65Q7300U). Walmart offers more 65 inch TV set options.
Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.
According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday last year posted a record-breaking $7.9 billion in spending on online purchases.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Articles
Share this article