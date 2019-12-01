Best Cyber Monday 65 Inch 4K TV Deals for 2019: Samsung, TCL, Sony, Vizio & Sharp 65" Smart TV Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best 65 Inch TV Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best 65 Inch 4K TV Deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Large screen TVs such as 65 inch TV and 75 inch TV sets are very popular nowadays. Samsung's UA65KU6500K 65 inch LED 4K TV has a 3840x2160 LED display for the user's enhanced viewing pleasure. Its features include WiFi Direct, USB HID support, display mirroring, connect share, and many more. TCL has the Class 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV (65S421) while Sharp has the Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (65Q7300U). Walmart offers more 65 inch TV set options.

Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday last year posted a record-breaking $7.9 billion in spending on online purchases.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles