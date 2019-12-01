Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals for 2019: Intel & AMD Ryzen CPU & Desktop PC Deals Listed by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top desktop PC deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Save Bubble have published their list of the best desktop PC and processor deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Desktop PC deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Despite the laptop computer's promise of portability, the desktop PC continues to be the preference of many. A desktop computer has more features and more power. They are less expensive and easier to upgrade. Simply put, it offers great value for money. AMD Ryzen and Intel Core are considered as the best main desktop PC processors. It offers 12-cores and 24-threads, excellent for people who mostly work with productivity applications.

Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday following Black Friday. After Black Friday, retailers often continue to offer discounts online and may also offer new sales on their website especially for Cyber Monday. The highest discounts during Cyber Monday are often offered on tech gadgets and electronics items.

Around 82% of all Cyber Monday revenue last year was generated by Amazon and Walmart.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble