Best Days Of The Year To Sell A Home

According to the analysis, sellers who want to wait for the weather to heat up, will receive the hottest seller premiums as well. This analysis of more than 28 million single family home and condo sales over the past eight years is evidence that Summer is when people are looking to buy, therefore if you're looking to sell your home soon, now is the time to start.

"Since Summer is a time for vacations and outings, it's no surprise that it's also a time when people are most likely to move," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. "Families start their home search when they know their kids will be out of school and when the weather is ideal for home viewing and moving, giving home sellers an upper hand in price negotiations."

Hottest Days to Sell Your Home Infographic As Seen In Think Realty's May 2019 Housing News Report

Best Months to Sell

The analysis also took a more high-level look and showcased how seller premiums faired throughout the year and broke it out by month.

The months realizing the greatest seller premiums were as follows: June (9.2 percent); May (7.4 percent); July (7.3 percent); April (6.4 percent); March (6.1 percent); August (5.8 percent); February (5.6 percent); September (4.7 percent); November (4.0 percent); January (3.7 percent); October (3.3 percent); and December (3.3 percent).

2011 to 2018 Sales of Single Family Homes and Condos Month Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Seller Premium June 2,881,400 $ 200,000 $ 183,124 9.2% May 2,657,045 $ 190,000 $ 176,875 7.4% July 2,752,755 $ 199,500 $ 186,000 7.3% April 2,372,242 $ 184,063 $ 173,000 6.4% March 2,247,224 $ 178,000 $ 167,782 6.1% August 2,802,268 $ 195,706 $ 185,000 5.8% February 1,694,513 $ 170,000 $ 160,938 5.6% September 2,423,163 $ 190,000 $ 181,507 4.7% November 2,094,175 $ 188,173 $ 181,000 4.0% January 1,762,726 $ 170,000 $ 163,909 3.7% October 2,440,413 $ 188,000 $ 182,000 3.3% December 2,223,542 $ 188,000 $ 182,000 3.3%

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM Data Solutions looked at any calendar days in the last eight years (2011 to 2018) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data deliver solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

datareports@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

