Best Digital Signage Solutions in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage software might also be described as the technical tool used to integrate visual aids with sounds or photos with video clips in order to produce unique advertising and graphic representation of certain images. Application of this platform also requires its utilization as a user experience for immersive digital signage displays. Digital signage solutions do away with the recurrent integration and performance problems encountered with video players and monitors.

360Quadrants, the most reliable comparison website, released the best digital signage solutions quadrant to help buyers make smarter decisions in choosing the right software. Quadrants are developed by the company post-analysis (Product Offerings and Business Strategy) and will be revised quarterly in the digital signage solutions space on the basis of significant industry trends and innovations.

360Quadrants also performs detailed SWOT assessments and evaluates with precision, the companies chosen for analysis. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where their rivals lag behind. It enables buyers to select the most appropriate vendor to meet their needs. The platform also considers the latest trends and developments for vendor evaluation. Some of the trends include increasing demand for 4K&8K displays, digitization in commercial spaces, and growing infrastructure in emerging economies.

Digital Signage Solutions Quadrant Categorization

360Quadrants evaluated more than 50 companies in the digital signage solutions space and 26of these 50 companies were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Samsung, NEC, Sharp, Rise Vision, Zoom rooms, Raydiant screen Signage, Sprinklr Modern Management, and Screenscape were recognized as visionary leaders in the digital signage solutions space.

Scala, Four Winds Interactive, and Robin have been described as innovators in the digital signage solutions space.

Emerging companies in digital signage solutions are Cnario Digital Signage Suite, Playlister, embed signage, viewneo, Retop LED Display, Shenzen Liantronics, BENQ, and BARCO.

Dynamic Differentiators in digital signage solutions are Cisco Systems, 3M Company, Enplug, OptiSigns, TelemetryTV Digital Signage, and UPShow.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

Top digital signage solutions companies were positioned on a quadrant after receiving inputs from various stakeholders including buyers, industry experts, 360Quadrants researchers, and vendors. Based on the input from research analysts as well as industry experts, a list of vendors was formulated on which a detailed assessment was carried out, considering over more than 65 criteria. These criteria were divided into two main categories: product offerings and business strategy. Criteria of product offerings majorly involved the scope and width of the product/service portfolio, product characteristics and compatibility, quality of products, and impact on customer loyalty. Regional reach, partner network, financial well-being, market presence, and involvement of buyers are criteria of business strategy. The criteria were then measured, and the overall score was assigned to each vendor who was then placed on its appropriate quadrant location.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors.Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Photo Management Software, Animation Software and Learning Management system.

